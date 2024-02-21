Katanga murder: Daughters, two others released on bail

Four people accused of tampering with evidence in the murder of city businessman Henry Katanga have been released on bail.

The suspects; Patricia Kakwanza, Martha Nkwanzi Katanga both daughters of the late Kantaga, Dr Charles Otai, and a domestic worker George Amanyire were released Wednesday by the High Court in Kampala where they had applied for bail.

In his ruling, Justice Isaac Muwata said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had briefed court that the suspects were already committed to High Court for trial and therefore, there was no way they would interfere with investigations and witnesses.

"The Court hereby accepts the sureties presented by the accused persons, although the Prosecution had challenged their substantiality by their demeanor in Court. The UPDF surety is substantial; he is not obliged to seek permission from his seniors to come and stand surety. The sureties appeared to have authority over the applicants based on the questions asked from them by the Prosecution such as the names for mothers of the accused," the judged said.

Relatives embrace each other after four people accused of tampering with evidence in the murder of businessman, Henry Katanga were released on bail by the High Court in Kampala on February 21, 2024. PHOTO/ ABUBAKER LUBOWA

The suspects were released on a cash bail of Shs2 million each while each of the sureties was bonded at Shs20 millions not cash.

“This has been the most adjourned bail application in the history of Uganda but they are glad that court has finally granted them bail,” one of the defence lawyers, Jet Tumwebaze told journalists after court released the four accused on bail.



The lawyers of remanded Katanga's widow, Molly, said they plan to file her bail application tomorrow.

The prosecution alleges that on November 2, 2023, at Mbuya, Chwa 2, in Nakawa Division, with Malice aforethought, Molly caused the death of her husband.

Katanga died on November 2 following an alleged fight with his wife in the bedroom. His body was later found by police and placed on a small mattress in the living room.

The state alleges that on November 2, 2023, Martha Nkwanzi and Patricia Kakwanza, knowing that things at the scene of the crime may be required in evidence in a judicial proceeding, removed or destroyed them or rendered them illegible or undecipherable or incapable of identification. The prosecution claims that the duo had the intention to prevent them from being used in evidence.