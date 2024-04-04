Katikkiro, Sseggona, Mpuuga hold closed-door meeting

Katikkiro of the Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga yesterday held a closed-door meeting with two Opposition Members of Parliament Medard Lubega Sseggona and Mathias Mpuuga.

The meeting was held at Bulange, Mengo, shortly after the Katikkiro met leaders from Nyendo-Mukungwe and Busiro East constituencies, which Mr Mpuuga and Mr Sseggona respectively represent in Parliament on the National Unity Platform (NUP) party ticket.

The leaders from the two constituencies bought kits worth Shs10m in support of Kabaka’s Birth Day Run.

Speaking to the Daily Monitor after the meeting, the Katikkiro said their discussions centred on grooming more leaders by the kingdom.

He said they also reminisced about their days as former kingdom ministers under Katikkiro John Baptist Walusimbi.

“We have realised that there is a need to have more leaders who understand the challenges of leadership and as a kingdom, we need to nurture leaders who are responsible. Leaders do not come from heaven but are groomed through different experiences,” he said.

Mr Mayiga added that leaders encounter different challenges and when they have a strong background, it helps them to tackle issues with sober minds.

“We have associations like for the youth (Nkoba Zambogo), which have helped them to become noticeable leaders. Leadership is the ability to find solutions to challenges. People must learn that nurturing helps them to understand each other and resolve problems they encounter together with their subjects and followers,” he said.

On his part, Mr Mpuuga said the kingdom should groom more leaders who will defend its interests.

“The way Buganda is structured, messages flow from top to bottom, and once His Majesty Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II makes a communication, this message must be relayed by his representatives at all levels to his subjects,” he said.

Asked about the political tensions in Masaka that have seen some of his supporters fight with another section of the NUP over the party’s mobilisation strategy, also known as Kunga Uganda, Mr Mpuuga said the wrangling would be handled internally.

“The differences are mild and manageable because sometimes they arise out of ignorance, spite, and excitement and they cannot deter our obligation as leaders. They are temporary and cannot obstruct us from our overall agenda of offering leadership to our people,” he said.

Mr Sseggona echoed the same concerns. “We have had several leaders who were nurtured by the Buganda Kingdom and they are doing well. We should carry on with the same culture because some time back in Buganda we had people we would look up to as the last resort,” he said.

“We applauded the Kabaka for the initiative which was dedicated to the fight against HIV/Aids since he was appointed goodwill ambassador towards this cause. We are very appreciative, “he added.

Background