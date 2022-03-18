Kaweesi family demands probe report five years after his killing

The family of the former Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP), Andrew Felix Kaweesi, has asked police authority to release an investigative report into his killing.

“As relatives, we are not satisfied with the pace of the investigations. It is now five years since the killing of our hero and police have failed to release a report into his murder,” Ms Olivia Mugabe, a relative of Kaweesi, said during a memorial mass conducted at the late officer’s upcountry home at Kitwekyanjovu Village, Kyazanga Sub-county, Lwengo District, yesterday.

She said as a family, they want the report to be made public.

“There are still many unanswered questions and it is only that [comprehensive investigative report], which will settle our minds. We always pray for his soul like we have done today,” she said.



Kaweesi was shot a few metres away from his home in Kulambiro, a Kampala suburb, on March 17, 2017 along with his driver, Godfrey Mambewa, and bodyguard Kenneth Erau.

Different people including friends, politicians, security officers, and family members attended the memorial mass.

Ms Sarah Nkonge, a renowned educationist and former contestant for Lwengo District woman MP, said Kaweesi’s true killers will one day be exposed.

“As human beings, we can struggle to get the truth, but the Almighty in heaven knows and He will one day expose those who were behind that heinous act. It is just a matter of time,” she said.

Relatives and priests led by Katovu-Gavu parish priest, Fr Richard Ntambaazi (second left), lead prayers in remembrance of late Andrew Felix Kaweesi at Kitwekyanjovu Village, Lwengo District on March 17, 2022. PHOTO/ISSA ALIGA



Mr Emilian Kayima, a senior police officer and former course mate of Kaweesi at Makerere University, declined to comment on the investigations during the memorial mass.

“I don’t want journalists to ask questions about that [investigations], please don’t,” Mr Kayima said.

He said he personally attends annual memorial mass to pray for Kaweesi because he [Kaweesi] loved and served Uganda wholeheartedly.

“...even a few days before he was killed, I was in this area together with him trying to resolve some land wrangles,” he said.

Mr Charles Atwine, the spokesperson of Criminal Investigations Department, also declined to comment on the matter, but referred this newspaper to the Police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga, who had not answered our calls by press time.

Fr Richard Ntambaazi, the parish priest of Katovu-Gavu Catholic Parish, who led the mass, advised people in higher offices to do good deeds so that society will remember and pray for them.

“We are here because Kaweesi was a man of the people. He loved his religion and served Uganda diligently. Do good things like he did so that people can remember you,” he said.

Surprisingly, the wife and children of the deceased were absent. However, Ms Mugabe said the children were at school while the wife was ‘busy’ and could not make it.