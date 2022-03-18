Trial of alleged eight Kaweesi killers stalls

About eight suspects, who were arrested in swoop joint operations by security forces over the killing of the former AIGP, Andrew Felix Kaweesi, in 2017 are yet to receive justice.

After protracted investigations following the arrest of more than 50 suspects, nearly half of them were dropped from the indictment due to lack of evidence.



Twenty three suspects were finally zeroed upon and taken to Nakawa Chief Magistrates Court and charged in connection with Kaweesi’s murder.

But five years later, eight have been committed to the High Court to stand trial.

The eight are Abdulrashid Mbaziira, Hamza Higenyi, Shafiq Kasujja, Yusuf Mugerwa, Bruhan Balyejjusa, Joshua Kyambadde, Jibril Kalyango, and Yusuf Nyanzi. Of the eight, five are out on bail. Two were further remanded over other cases.



Nyanzi was in June last year rearrested for his alleged role in the attempted killing of Works minister Gen Edward Katumba Wamala.

The remaining 15 suspects were never sent for trial and remain at large.

Mr Geoffrey Turyamusiima, the defence lawyer to the suspects, said the State has delayed justice.

“Five years is a long time for one not to get justice. The delay is affecting the right to a fair hearing to my clients as demanded by the Constitution,” he said yesterday.