Kawempe Hospital gets digital ultrasound machine

Kawempe Hospital has received a new digital ultrasound machine aimed at improving maternal health and childcare services.

The machine is used during pregnancy to monitor the development of the fetus and for many other uses, including imaging the heart, blood vessels, eyes, thyroid, brain, breasts, abdominal organs, skin and muscles.

While donating the equipment on Wednesday at an event held at Kawempe Referral Hospital, the director general of Uganda Registration Service Bureau (URSB), Ms Mercy Kainobwisho, said the machine would increase access to proper maternal and child healthcare.

"We believe that it is every mother’s right to access good medical services as she goes through one of the best experiences life has to offer. From our assessment, we realised that service delivery at the hospital has been affected by inadequate medical equipment. The patients-to-medical equipment ratio in maternal and child health is low, resulting in long queues and untimely services,’’ she remarked.

Dr Emmanuel Byaruhanga, the executive director of Kawempe Referral Hospital, said some of the leading causes of maternal deaths in Uganda are frequent breakdown of equipment and inadequate staff in hospitals.

"You all know that the government does not have enough resources, for example as we talk, we have had the fourth quarter release and when l checked we have zero, no wage. Kawempe when you check, this is official, we have zero wage. The whole point is, the government cannot manage to provide free medical care. Medical care is very expensive, this is where [the] corporate society comes in,” he said.

Dr Lawrence Kazibwe, an obstetrician and gynaecologist at Kawempe Referral Hospital, said the hospital has six ultrasound machines, of which four were procured by the government and two provided by Makerere University College of Health Sciences. He, however, said only two are functional.

Mr Haniifah Nakayiza, one of the mothers, who had taken her baby for immunisation told this publication that she is happy about the development.

According to the World Health Organisation, while motherhood is considered a fulfilling natural experience, a high percentage of women face several challenges that cause them to suffer and in some cases, others die.