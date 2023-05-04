Kayunga councilor killed in shop, wife detained

The police in Kayunga District are investigating circumstances under which a Busaana Sub-county councilor was hacked to death by unknown assailants.

George Samanya’s body was found lying in a pool of blood on Thursday morning in his retail shop in Wanteete village, Busaana Sub-county, Kayunga District.

The district officer in-charge of the criminal investigations department, Ms Beatrice Ajwang, on Thursday said Samanya has been the male councilor representing people with disabilities.

Ms Ajwang said Samanya’s wife, Joyce Nakyazze told detectives that she left her husband in the shop at around 8am and went to the garden.

“Nakyazze went to the garden but she was reportedly surprised to see clients approaching her to ask her to go and sell them commodities. She told them that her husband was in the shop but that they told her the shop was closed,” Ms Ajwanga explained.

It was at this point, the CID boss said, that Nakyazze rushed to the shop to check on her husband, only to find him lying dead in a pool of blood.

But Ms Ajwang told this publication that children found at the scene of crime told detectives that they saw Samanya’s body when they went to the shop to buy sweets but Ms Nakyazze warned them not to tell anyone about it.

Late Samanya’s body had deep cuts on the head. The motive behind his murder is also still unknown.