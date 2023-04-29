Kayunga businesswoman waylaid, hacked to death 

Police in Kayunga District are hunting for unknown assailants who waylaid a 34-year-old woman in Kayonza Town in Kayonza Sub-county last evening and hacked her to death for reasons detectives are yet to establish.

The Kayunga district CID boss, Ms Beatrice Ajwang, identified the deceased as Nalongo Nabikolo.

She said Nabikolo was returning home from her hardware shop located in Kayonza town at around 8pm when she was attacked on the road.

Nabikolo’s body was stumbled upon lying in a pool of blood by passersby.

Ms Ajwang told this reporter that one of the motives they are investigating is revenge attack after residents told police that Nabikolo’s husband had been accused of using witchcraft to kill their colleagues.



"We have received unconfirmed reports that the act was done by residents as revenge against her for the act of witchcraft by her husband against locals," Ms Ajwang said.

Her husband, one Mande had reportedly fled the village after receiving death threats from residents who accused him of killing one of their colleagues through witchcraft.

"This is all due to ignorance among our village people who still believe in witchcraft. Investigations are however ongoing but no arrests have so far been made," the CID boss said.

Mr John Muramuzi, the Kayonza Sub-county chairman said a number of people in Bbaale county have had their property destroyed or killed by locals on suspicion that they are engaged in acts of witchcraft.