Kayunga deputy RDC survives lynching

Kayunga deputy RDC, Ronald Mukooza’s driver, Mr Stanley Nsamba standing near the car in which they were attacked by  a mob on November 5, 2021. PHOTOS/ FRED MUZAALE

By  Fred Muzaale

What you need to know:

  • At the centre of the dispute of the 306- acre-piece of land is Mr Christian Aliddeki, the retired Adventist church archbishop and one Mr Livingstone Ssentongo.

  • The Ssabanyala denied attacking the deputy RDC.

The police in Kayunga District are investigating circumstances under which a mob attacked the area deputy Resident Commissioner (RDC), Ronald Mukooza and smashed his vehicle.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.