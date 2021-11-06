Kayunga deputy RDC survives lynching

The police in Kayunga District are investigating circumstances under which a mob attacked the area deputy Resident Commissioner (RDC), Ronald Mukooza and smashed his vehicle.

The district police commander, Mr Dennis Adoch, said that the Friday evening incident occurred at Kyerima trading centre in Kitimbwa sub-county, when Mr Mukooza, who was being driven in his official vehicle registration number UG 2184 C, was returning to Kayunga town from Nakaseeta village.

The vehicle’s wind screen and door glasses as well as headlamps were smashed by the mob using clubs and stones, according to police. The car is now parked at Kayunga police station.

Police said the deputy RDC had just left the meeting venue at Nakaseeta C/U primary school, where he blocked a planned boundary opening on a disputed land in the area.

He accused the Ssabanyala, Maj Baker Kimeze of being behind the attack on his vehicle.

“We have four suspects in custody who are assisting police with investigations. The investigations into the incident are still ongoing,” Mr Adoch said on Saturday.

All the four suspects in custody are Maj Kimeze’s brothers.

At the centre of the dispute of the 306- acre-piece of land is Mr Christian Aliddeki, the retired Adventist church archbishop and one Mr Livingstone Ssentongo.

“We had planned to do boundary opening on Friday but I got a letter from Kibuli Criminal Investigations Department, directing my office to stop the exercise, so I went and communicated the directive to the area leaders and the warring parties,” Mr Mukooza said.

He added that after his brief address he drove off but on reaching Kyerima trading centre, he was intercepted and attacked by a mob wielding clubs and stones.

“The mob that was being commanded by the Ssabanyala waylaid my vehicle and when my driver stopped, they started pelting stones at the vehicle while others pulled me and the driver out. My UPDF guards tried to protect me in vain,” he said.

The deputy RDC and his driver Mr Stanley Nsamba, were injured in the fracas and were taken to Kayunga hospital where they received treatment.

When contacted, the Ssabanyala denied any involvement in the attack, explaining that “I am the one who rescued the deputy RDC from the mob.”

The Ssabanyala wondered why the deputy RDC could make such allegations after he (Ssabanyala) rescued him.

A section of residents in Kayunga district complained about the Ssabanyala’s conduct and asked President Museveni to prevail over him.

Kayunga district is a hotbed for land wrangles. Some years ago a landlord in Kayonza Sub-cointy was burnt to death by his tenants as he and surveyors were opening boundaries on his land.





