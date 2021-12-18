Kayunga LC5 election: Mixed reactions as NUP loses to NRM

Mukono Municipality MP Betty Nambooze (centre) and NUP candidate Harriet Nakwedde (right) address the media shortly after the final results were declared in Kayunga Town on December 17. PHOTO/ISAAAC KASAMANI

By  STEPHEN KAFEERO  &  Fred Muzaale

What you need to know:

  • The Electoral Commission declared NRM’s Andrew Muwonge winner with 31,830 votes against National Unity Platform’s Harriet Nakweede, who managed a close 31,308 votes. 

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidate for the Kayunga District top local government administrative seat, Mr Andrew Muwonge, was yesterday declared winner, polling 31,830 votes against his closest contender, National Unity Platform’s (NUP) Harriet Nakwedde, who managed a close 31,308 votes. 

