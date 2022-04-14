Kaziimba asks govt to save Ugandans from burden of skyrocketing prices

The Archbishop of Church of Uganda, the Most Rev Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu, has appealed to the government to intervene and save Ugandans from the burden of skyrocketing commodity prices.

While delivering this year’s Easter message yesterday at his residence in Namirembe, Kampala, Archbishop Kaziimba said some Ugandans have resorted to stealing to make ends meet while others are committing murder.

He, however, urged Ugandans to desist from evil acts and be hopeful beyond affliction as they celebrate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

“I feel pain in my heart because of the increasing commodity prices, like fuel and food. Some people have gone to the extent of stealing and killing others like it has been the case in Kyengera Town Council. I appeal to government to intervene. It is a challenging situation but believe and trust in the Lord. Repent and look for better ways of making money,” he said.

For almost a year now, Ugandans have suffered high commodity prices despite most of them not working during the two-year Covid-19 induced lockdown.

Early this month, Members of Parliament rejected a statement by Minister of State for Trade, Ms Harriet Ntabazi, on skyrocketing commodity prices, saying it fell short of providing immediate interventions.

During plenary sitting on April 11, Ms Ntabazi said to address the escalating prices of laundry bar soap, cooking oil and sugar, government plans to expand the production of crude palm oil in Buvuma, Kalangala, Bundibugyo, greater Masaka and other areas.

The minister blamed the high prices on the Ukraine-Russia war which she said has created a shortage of supply of inputs more especially raw materials of some of the goods produced in Uganda.

On the issue of high fuel prices, the minister said the Petroleum Supply Act 2003, mandates the Minister of Energy to intervene but was quick to add that the prices in Uganda were fair compared to other East African countries.

Ms Ntabazi said in Kenya, a litre of fuel has gone up to Shs6,800 while in Tanzania it is sold at Shs6,000. Currently, a litre of petrol is trading at Shs5,230 at many fuel stations.

Meanwhile, Archbishop Kaziimba also congratulated the dioceses of Kumi, Nebbi, Mbale, and Northern Uganda upon getting new bishops.

He appealed to the church leadership to always ensure peaceful transition of power.

The archbishop also prayed for families that have lost their loved ones, including that of the former Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah.

He also called upon Ugandans to pray for the restoration of peace in war-torn countries such as Ukraine.

Regarding Covid-19, the archbishop emphasised the importance of observing standard operating procedures, including proper wearing of masks and use of sanitisers.

Archbishop Kaziimba advised families to take care of their children, especially during holidays, and refrain from domestic violence.

“Parents don’t look at children as a burden, but take care of them and ensure they stay safe during holidays. Avoid domestic violence. I have heard that even husbands, especially of economically empowered women, suffer from violence,” he said.

The archbishop wished all Ugandans a blessed Holy Week and glorious Easter. This year’s Easter will be observed on Sunday, April 17.