KCCA female councillors granted bail over inciting violence

Court has released four female Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), Lord Councillors who were remanded last Friday over inciting violence.

Those released include; KCCA Speaker, Zahara Luyirika,35, Winnie Nansubuga,25, Fausta Bitano,30, and Rose Kigozi,36.

The presiding magistrate Sanula Namboozo, during a video conferencing session held that she was handling the bail application of only the female councillors out of the 14, because they presented sureties and she had not yet finished scrutinising all the sureties’ documents for all the 14.

Court granted them a cash bail of Shs500,000 and bonded each of their sureties at Shs2m not cash.

The magistrate as well granted bail under similar bail conditions to those of the females councillors to one male councillor, Gadafi Jafari Kamya,29, after complaining of having too much pain in his swollen leg alleging that he was tortured during arrest.

Other accused male councillors who were further remanded to Kitalya Mini Max Prison are; KCCA deputy speaker Nasur Masaba,26, Morshin Kakande,28, Charles Mpindi,32, and Paul Kato Male,35, Richard Ssembatya,32, Moses Katabu,45,, Aksam Ssemakula,36, Morsh Africkan Ssendi,36, and Faisal Kibirige,47.

The group was arrested on February 3, 2022 along Allen Road in Kampala City, as they were allegedly inciting the public to demonstrate violently against KCCA officers, who were chasing roadside vendors and hawkers off the streets of Kampala City.