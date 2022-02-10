KCCA female councillors granted bail over inciting violence

Four KCCA female councillors namely; KCCA Speaker, Zahara Luyirika,35, Winnie Nansubuga,25, Fausta Bitano,30, and  Rose Kigozi,36 were Wednesday released on bail. Photo | Abubaker Lubowa

By  Betty Ndagire

What you need to know:

  • Those released include; KCCA Speaker, Zahara Luyirika,35, Winnie Nansubuga,25, Fausta Bitano,30, and  Rose Kigozi,36. 

Court has released four female Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), Lord Councillors who were remanded last Friday over inciting violence.

