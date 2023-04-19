KCCA seeks Shs100b for city roads

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) is in need of Shs100b to repair several roads in the country’s capital city that are in a sorry state.

Ms Dorothy Kisaka, the executive director of the Authority, attributed the current poor road network to inadequate funding and delayed release of funds.

She said the Shs26b that the government allocates to the Authority annually isn’t sufficient.

“This financial year, KCCA faced a serious delay in the release of funding for both road development and maintenance. That is the reason we could not continue with the pothole repairs, even after properly identifying areas in need of intervention,” Ms Kisaka said while addressing the media in Kampala.

She continued: “KCCA needs anywhere between Shs75b and Shs100b annually to effectively maintain roads and yet we get only Shs26b for this task. We have engaged the relevant government agencies, that is, the Ministry of Finance, and the committees of Parliament for Infrastructure and Presidential Affairs. We have met the parliamentary committees to raise awareness of the problem of “dead roads” for a lack of better words.”

KCCA receives money for roads and drainage development and maintenance from the government and Uganda Road Fund.

Ms Kisaka’s response came hot on the heels of continued public outcry over the sorry state of the majority of city roads. She noted that the authority cannot trivialise the issue of potholes and is aware that potholes drive up road user costs through frequent vehicle repairs, long travel times, and high accident rates, among other challenges.

The KCCA boss also revealed that Kampala City has a total road network of 2,100km, of which only 30 percent are paved while the rest (70 percent) are unpaved or earth roads.

She said most of the paved roads have served far beyond their full lifespan of 20 years and that they are due for overhaul or reconstruction.

Potholes coverage

According to KCCA records, by December 2022, the Authority had recorded an area of 8,500 Square metres of potholes, spread across the five divisions.

In Parliament, the Deputy Speaker, Mr Thomas Tayebwa, yesterday revealed that the House is concerned about the state of KCCA roads.

He said: “Social media is awash with exhibitions of potholes in Kampala. We have potholes of every design, each and every size, the beautiful ones, the ugly ones, the deep, and the shallow, wide, narrow, they are all in Kampala. The dry and those filled with water. I wonder how ambulances are navigating these potholes.

“The Minister for Kampala, I need you to bring a statement on how much money KCCA has received for road construction and maintenance for the last three years because those potholes do not come in a minute. [We need to know] which roads were constructed/maintained and their status right now. We need to see whether the problem is that we do not appropriate enough money.”

But Ms Kisaka said despite the challenges, KCCA was working tirelessly with the various budget stakeholders to contain the situation so that everyone can enjoy smooth roads. She also noted that in the final quarter of the financial year, the government had released the development budget and they would use part of it to fix some sections.

KCCA indicates that some of the most affected roads with potholes are now under reconstruction using external financing. In Makindye Division, she said so far, earthworks and drainage works have commenced on Kabega Road, which connects Hanlon Road to Kirombe in Nsambya.

Ms Kisaka added that the contractor has commenced relocation of utilities on Old Port Bell, Port Bell and Spring roads while contractors for Lot 3 and 5 have received site possession instructions and will be on site soon now that the consultant for the contracts’ design review and supervision is on board.

Works on Old Mubende Road, near Busega Market, in Lubaga Division had also commenced. Likewise, the government with funding from African Development Bank (ADB) has embarked on the Kampala City Roads Rehabilitation Project, KCRRP, which will reconstruct 41 roads in Kampala City. They will cover at least 69 kms.

Ms Kisaka also identified some of the roads that she says are in good condition.

These include Upper Kololo, Archer Road, Luzige Road, Mpabaan, Ntinda I, Ntinda II, Mutugo Tank Hill, Naguru Close, Kabalega Road, National Water roads, Kawuku Road, Bukasa Ring Road, Kevina, Apaas, Juke, Nsambya - Katwe road, Mutundwe Road, Kabusu Road, Mufunya Road, Kitunzi Road, Nabulagala Road, Nalukolongo Road, Kalinda Road, Lubiri Ring Road, and Bawalakata Road.

Others are John Babiha (Acacia) Avenue, Nakawa-Ntinda Road, Windsor Crescent, Factory Lane, Enterprise Road, Lukuli Road, and Kabuusu- Bunamwaya –Lweeza Road. Kulambiro Ring Road, and Najeera link were upgraded to tarmac.

Kampala Capital City Authority Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago said the situation is not about to end since suppliers are on a sit-down strike. However, Ms Kisaka said she was not aware of the strike.

Roads worked on since December 2022

Those covered include Zzimwe Road, Katwe Road, Mobutu Road, Ggaba Road, Nsambya estate, Bukasa Ring in Makindye Division, Kampala Road, Bombo Road, Mackinnon Road, Kyagwe Road, Yusuf Lule Road, George Street (Central Division); Katalima Road, Naguru Avenue, Kisaasi-Kyanja, Kinawataka Road, Ntinda-Kisaasi (Nakawa Division); Masaka Road, Wakaliga Road, Kalema Road, Nsibambi road, Rubaga Road, Kaweesi road (Lubaga Division).