KCCA swears-in new Kampala land committees

At least 15 newly appointed members of the Area Land Committees from Rubaga, Kawempe and Nakawa divisions in Kampala City have officially taken their oath of office after swearing in on Tuesday.

The ceremony was graced by Kampala Mayor Erias Lukwago at the Lord Mayor’s Parlor in Kampala.

Meantime, committee members from Makindye and Central division are expected to take their oaths in the first week of December.

The committee from Kawempe Division is chaired by Johnbosco Mayinja. Other members include Rev Godfrey Luswata, Stella Mugerwa, Achilles Byaruhanga and Paul Oyiwa.

Nakawa Division Land Area Committee is led by John Musede and the members include Alex Rovans Lwanyaga, Stella Kiryowa, Sophia Busingye and Ibrahim Nsereko.

Meanwhile, the Rubaga Division committee is headed by Hamdan Kigozi Semugooma with members including Ms Prossy Nabatanzi, Mr Jordan Mugerwa, Mr Patrick Mbazira, and Deo Mbabazi.

Addressing the committee members at the ceremony, Lukwago urged them to avoid engaging in scandalous leadership given the sensitivity of the land matters in Kampala.

“You were appointed through rigorous processes; therefore ensure that you execute your roles diligently and in accordance with the law and all other guidelines,” he said.

The establishment of the Area Land Committees is provided for in Section 64 of the Land Act of 1998, Cap.227.

The Act further explains that the committees will serve in an advisory capacity to the District Land board on land-related matters, including determining land rights.

The same Act, provides that the committee members shall hold office for a three-year term and may be eligible for reappointment for one additional term.

However, Lukwago emphasized that Kampala Capital City Authority has the powers to terminate any committee that fails to perform its duties or for any other valid cause determined by the district council.