KCCA to redesign Independence Monument

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has revealed plans to restructure the independence monument to attract more tourists.

Speaking at the handover of their contribution towards the Busoga Royal Wedding in Kampala Friday, the Lord Mayor, Mr Erias Lukwago said that since Kampala is the main tourism sight in Uganda; there is a need to restructure the monument because it’s a symbol of Uganda’s independence.

"We need to include the late First Vice President of William Wilberforce Kadhumbula Nadiope III because he also contributed to the development of the country," he revealed.

Mr Lukwago added that having the statue of the late Nadiope will not only contribute to the tourism sector but also strengthen unity within the country, but it is also a sign of appreciation for the people who have fought for the country.

"I am glad we are in charge of planning and we need to reflect historical values we have to bring back our heritage on board,” he said.

The Prime Minister of Busoga Kingdom, Dr Joseph Muvawala, appreciated the investment made by the Busoga community in Kampala towards the tourism sector.