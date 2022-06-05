KCCA veterinary doctor collapses, dies in his car near Akamwesi complex

Police in Kampala are investigating circumstances under which Dr Godfrey Kamugisa Mwesigwa, supervisor animal production, directorate of Gender at Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) collapsed in his car and died near Akamwesi Complex on Sunday afternoon.

Dr Kamugisha who’s attached to Kyanja KCCA farm is said to have collapsed and died at around 2:30pm.

“Kanyanya Police Station has today (05.06.2022) at around 1430hrs registered a case of sudden death of Dr Kamugisha Godfrey Mwesigwa, a veterinary doctor working with Kampala Capital City Authority attached to Kyanja KCCA farm. The incident took place opposite Akamwesi Shopping Mall gate,” Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, ASP Luke Owoyesigyire said.





According to him, police teams responded after getting reports from eyewitness only to find Dr Kamugisa seated in his vehicle and unresponsive.

“He was rushed to Mulago hospital where a doctor confirmed his death and the body was conveyed to city mortuary Mulago by the police team,” ASP Owoyesigyire added in a Sunday evening statement.

The cause of death is currently unknown.

“We await for the findings by the pathologists. More details will availed as soon as possible,” Mr Owoyesigire added.