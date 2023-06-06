Kenya repatriates to Uganda over 1,600 fleeing Congolese refugees

Kenyan on Tuesday handed over a group of 300 Congolese asylum seekers to Ugandan authorities for onward management.

They were received at King George Memorial Stadium in Tororo town by officials the Office of the Prime Minister and the United Nations High Commission for Refugees officials in Uganda.

The 300 asylum seekers are part of the 1,607 Congolese registered refugees in Uganda who spontaneously left Uganda to Kenya due to food ration reduction by World Food Programme, hoping that they would get higher ration in Kenya. Kenyan authorities, however, declined to admit them on grounds that they were already registered and recognized in Uganda.

According to the assistant protection officer in the Office of Prime Minister, Mr John Paul Magezi, the refugees will be relocated to Rwamwanja refugee settlement camp in Kamwenge District where they were registered from.

According to him, they will be repatriated in four groups and subsequently resettled in their former refugee settlement camps, such as Chaka refugee settlement camp in Kyegegwa District, Nakivale refugee settlement camp in Isingiro District and Palorinya Refugee Settlement refugee settlement camp in Moyo District.

Magezi told journalists that the refugees were traced through partnership between the two neighboring countries. Most of them were reportedly found stranded on the streets of Kenyan towns and assembled at Kitale show grounds.

Some of them had turned into street vendors but they were rounded up by Kenyan authorities.