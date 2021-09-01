Kibuku LCI chairpersons storm RDC’s office over COVID-19 allowances

By Mudangha Kolyangha More by this Author

The angry Village Chairpersons in Kibuku District on Tuesday stormed the office of the Resident District Commissioner [RDC], Ms Margret Kikomeko Mwanamoiza, demanding to know why their Covid 19 allowances were deducted.

The angry chairpersons from different sub counties of Kibuku town council, Buseta, and Kadama raided the office, chanting anti-riot songs denouncing “corruption” that has riddled the district.

Mr Ibrahim Mbulalina, Chairperson Kadama Cell in Kadama Town Council vowed to camp at the district until the whereabouts of Shs30, 000 deductions are explained to them thoroughly.

‘’We are here demanding to know the circumstances under which our Covid-19 allowance was reduced from Shs200,000 to Shs170,000 and others from Shs200,000 to Shs130,000,’’ he said.

Mr Festo Muluga chairperson Nalado in Buseta Sub County said each village chairperson was meant to sign for Shs 200,000 as indicated in the form but to their surprise the officers told them to sign for Shs 170,000.

The LCs said district officials duped them into opening bank accounts in order to receive the money but were later shocked when they were called to receive cash.

Other LCs said officials were threatening to scrap their names off the well-guarded pay list, should they report the matter to the relevant authorities.

Mr Aramazan Semei from Midiri village in Buseta sub County, said they faced several challenges during the 42-day Covid-19 induced lockdown, like persuading residents to observe the ministry of health guidelines as many did not believe in the existence of the virus. He noted that it is unfortunate that the district decided to appreciate their efforts such a manner.

Kibuku District received about Shs312m from the Government to facilitate various Covid-19 activities in the district and LCs and VHTs were some of the listed beneficiaries of these monies.

“We receive peanuts as facilitation despite our relentless efforts but it’s frustrating that the same little money is deducted by our leaders who are paid a lot of money for doing nothing in their offices,’’ the LCs said

Kibuku District local government curved out Pallisa District on July 1, 2010, currently has 405 villages, 22 sub counties including five town councils.

Ms Kikomeko who doubles as chairperson of the district Covid -19 task force, appealed to the irate chairpersons for calm as she investigates the matter to its logical conclusion.

She pledged to follow up the matter and bring to book officials implicated in the dubious deal to account for their actions. She used the same chance to urge the teachers to embrace vaccination saying the district received several doses of vaccines meant for teachers.

Dr Godfrey Buyinza the district health officer [DHO] when contacted acknowledged the illegality saying the money had been deducted as bank charges adding that the error has been rectified and money will be refunded to all the affected persons starting this week.

Dr Buyinza rallied teachers to get ready for vaccination starting on Thursday saying the district received 1,799 doses of Sinovac and 1,928 AstraZeneca respectively.

Haji Mohammad Nakebba the district chairperson ordered the officials to stop any deductions of payment of all the affected chairpersons in all the sub counties henceforth.



