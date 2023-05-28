Kigezi Diocese ordains 4, reverends, 15 deacons

Hundreds of Christians from the Diocese of Kigezi gathered on Sunday at their St Peter’s Rugarama Cathedral in Kabale town to celebrate the Pentecost day as 15 deacons and 4 reverends were ordained into Church of Uganda (CoU) ministry.

Kigezi Bishop Rt Rev Gaddie Akanjuna presided over the ceremony as he took the ordinands through a series of oaths that require them to commit to church obligations.

“As we welcome the new church ministers, Christians are warned against serving alcoholic drinks to church leaders during church functions. Church leaders are warned against consuming alcoholic drinks if they are to continue serving the church diligently. The ordained church leaders are requested to honor the church leaders and respect Christians they will be serving. They should also preserve themselves and above all, fear sin,” Bishop Gaddie Akanjuna said.

The ordained deacons include Deborah Tumushabe, Jasper Byaruhanga, Simon Mukamarinda, Stephenson Ayorekire, Junior Tugumisirize, Martin Monday, Timothy Niwahamya, Rondal Ngabirano, John Niwagaba, Wallen Akatwijuka, Ezra Orikiriza, Jackson Kahwera, Dickson Turyamureba, Frank Twikirize and Banet Turinawe.

The ordained reverends include Baker Muhereza, Ben Mike Kiiza,Ivan Byarugaba and Ambrose Sabiiti.

East Rwenzori Bishop Rt Rev George Turyasigura who was the main preacher warned the new church leaders against abusing the female Christians by luring them into immoral sexual acts.

Instead, he called upon the ordained church leaders to preach unity, reconciliation, spiritual healing and the love of God.

“In everything that you do, always remember the oaths you have made today if you are to succeed in the ministry of the church of Uganda and Diocese of Kigezi,” he said on Pentecost day which Christians observe in remembrance of the coming of the Holy Spirit to the disciples following Jesus’ ascension.