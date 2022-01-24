Kigezi leaders, family mourn governor

Leaders in Kigezi Sub-region are mourning the death of a son of their soil, Bank of Uganda (BoU) Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile that occurred at Nairobi Hospital in Kenya yesterday.

By last evening, preparations were in high gear at the governor’s ancestral home in Katojo Cell, Kijuguta Parish, Northern Division in Kabale Municipality.

Mourners could be seen arriving although access was restricted to the media.

“It is a dark Sunday as we mourn the death of our brother. We are doing all the necessary preparations here at home as we wait for the body to accord him a decent burial,” Christopher Mutebile, a brother of the economist, said yesterday.

Mr Christopher described the deceased as a strong family pillar who loved everybody.

“We received the sad news about his death at around 5am on Sunday morning and we are so distressed,” he said.

Mr Joseph Mutebile said their brother has been battling diabetes and hypertension for many years.

He said they were yet to convene a family meeting to organise the governor’s send-off ceremony whose date is yet to be communicated. Dr Ruhakana Rugunda, the former premier and Prof Tumusiime-Mutebile’s childhood friend, said the governor’s passing leaves Uganda poorer.

“Prof Mutebile played a great role in liberating Uganda politically and economically. He has been a giant in the management of the economy of our country. He was an outstanding student leader when he served as Makerere University guild. It is a sad moment that we have lost him. May his soul rest in peace,” Dr Rugunda said

The State Minister for Industry, Mr David Bahati, eulogised Tumusiime-Mutebile’s as a great economist, who leaves a legacy of hard work.

“His contribution to maintaining the macro economics and stability of our country will forever be remembered. His generosity touched many lives in Kigezi and Uganda My condolences to his wife, Betty, other family members, Kigezi fraternity and the country,” Mr Bahati said.

The president of the International Community of Banyakigezi (ICOB), Uganda Chapter, Ms Grace Mugabirwe, said economist advocated for the unity and prosperity of the Bakiga community.