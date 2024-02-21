Kigezi mourns business tycoon Kirasha

Hundreds of people were on February 20 shocked after announcements aired on different radio stations about the death of Jonathan Kirasha, 77, a man that championed coffee trade in Kigezi and Ankole regions.

Shortly thereafter, social media platforms were awash with several posts eulogizing him as a great man that inspired many people to start coffee trade before engaging in cereals and grains.

“My late father breathed his last at around Midday on Monday at Platinum hospital in Kampala after failing to get an immediate dialysis service. Seven years ago he developed an illness that required him to go for dialysis every time he got complications. He has done dialysis three times and it weakened him thus developing multiple organ failure,” Mr Brian Kirasha, son to the deceased said.

Brian Kirasha recalls that his late father started doing business at the age of 14 by selling coffee then later ventured into produce and transport.

“It is purely business that made my father prominent not only in Uganda but to the neighboring countries. May his soul rest in peace,” Brian Kirasha said.

Local leaders that included the former Minister of State for Regional Cooperation, Dr Philemon Mateke, the Rukiga District LCV chairperson, Mr Robert Mbabazi Kakwerere, his Kabale District counterpart, Mr Nelson Nshangabasheija and the mayor for Kabale municipality, Mr Byamugisha Sentaro described the deceased as a humble, supper advisor and hardworking businessman that inspired many people in Kigezi region.

“I knew Mr Kirasha because he was a hard working businessman that used to export coffee to Rwanda. He was a generous man that inspired many people to engage in both local and cross border trade,” Dr Mateke said.

The Rukiga District LCV chairperson, Mr Robert Mbabazi Kawerere described the deceased as a pillar of economic development that championed trade in Muhanga town council besides mentoring many other people including the deceased Kampala tycoon Apollo Nyegamehe alias Aponye.

“His death is a big loss to the people of Rukiga and the nation at large. He pioneered the establishment of coffee processing factories in Kigezi and Ankole where hundreds of people gained employment besides getting financial empowerment. We shall greatly miss him,” Mr Mbabazi Kakwerere said.

The deputy managing director at National Water and Sewerage Corporation Dr Sylvia Alineitwe said that Rukiga district has lost a parent, a leader, and a self-made, kind, humble, selfless, successful businessman who supported different households in various ways.

“It is with heavy heart and sad to hear the unfortunate demise of Mzee Jonathan Kirasha, who has been not only a friend but a mentor. We are saddened by such a big loss. His contributions and inspirations to the people of Rukiga will be remembered forever,” Dr Alineitwe said.

According to family records, Jonathan Kirasha was born on December 3 1947 at Nyamishenyi Kandogo Bukinda sub county in the then Kabale district. He is survived by 17 children of which 2 are deceased, 32 grandchildren and 4-great-grandchildren, three wives that include Annah Turyahikayo, Pauline Kemirembe and late Vene Kanaama.