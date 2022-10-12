Kisoro NRM boss accused of aggravated trafficking denied bail
What you need to know:
- Ramathan Ndikuyeze, 50, is accused of trafficking a 17-year-old girl for purposes of sexual exploitation.
- Ndikuyeze is said to have trafficked the victim after promising to employ her in his chain of business. However, he later impregnated her before trying to secure an abortion which resulted into health complications for the minor.
Kisoro District vice chairperson for the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) accused of trafficking a 17-year-old girl for purposes of sexual exploitation has been denied bail and further remanded to prison.
Kabale Chief Magistrate, Mr Derrick Byamugisha on Tuesday sent Ramathan Ndikuyeze, 50, back in prison after the state prosecutor, Mr Edwin Amanya, told court that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had recalled the case file for further investigations.
Ndikuyeze who has been on remand for days is also the LCIII chairman for Central Division in Kisoro Municipality.
He was remanded to Ndorwa government prison until October 25 when he’s expected to be produced in court again.
Prosecution told court that Ndikuyeze being a public officer between the months of September 2021 to November 20221 in Kisoro and Kabale districts recruited or received or harbored the victim by means of abuse of power or position of vulnerability for the purpose of sexual exploitation.
He is charged with aggravated trafficking in persons contrary to section 3 (1) (a) and 4 (g) of the prevention of trafficking in persons act of 2009.
Cases of human trafficking are said to be on the increase in the country.
In July this year, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Jane Frances Abodo said the cases had increased by more than 400 percent in the last five years.
Justice Abodo revealed that between January 2020 and June 2022, they recorded 717 cases of child trafficking, of which 451 were sexually-exploited, 105 exported for labour, 41 were both sexually and labour exploited with 19 being sacrifised in rituals.