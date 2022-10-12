Kisoro NRM boss accused of aggravated trafficking denied bail

Ndikuyeze is said to have trafficked the victim after promising to employ her in his chain of business. However, he later impregnated her before trying to secure an abortion which resulted into health complications for the minor.

He is charged with aggravated trafficking in persons contrary to section 3 (1) (a) and 4 (g) of the prevention of trafficking in persons act of 2009.

Cases of human trafficking are said to be on the increase in the country.

In July this year, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Jane Frances Abodo said the cases had increased by more than 400 percent in the last five years.

Justice Abodo revealed that between January 2020 and June 2022, they recorded 717 cases of child trafficking, of which 451 were sexually-exploited, 105 exported for labour, 41 were both sexually and labour exploited with 19 being sacrifised in rituals.