Koboko secondary teachers protest missing salaries

A section of secondary school teachers in Koboko District is up in arms with the district authorities over non-payment of their salaries for varying months.

The teachers, some of whom claim to be demanding up to five-month salaries, have vowed to lay down their tools ahead of February 6, school reopening if they are not paid.

Mr Ronald Anguyo, one of the affected teachers said that the failure by the district authorities to address the irregularity is uncalled for and contravenes the Public Service standing orders.

He further notes that the delayed payment of their salaries has taken a huge toll on the welfare of their families amidst the high cost of living.

"Salary is a right which all civil servants are entitled to according to the Public service standing orders. We feel what our leaders are doing is not in order and it's uncalled for, we shall not tolerate it," he said.

Mr Vito Aribaku, a teacher at Francis Ayume Memorial Secondary School in Dranya Sub County, says that he has lost morale for teaching other people's children when he cannot feed and take care of his family. He says that he will not be intimidated by authorities ahead of the reopening of schools due next week.

Similarly, Mr Rasul Mambo, a teacher at Padrombu Seed Secondary School in Lobule Sub County explains that life has been so miserable for his family since teachers depend so much on their salaries to survive due to the nature of their work.

“We have many dependents but we cannot currently take care of them. Any teacher who steps on the school compound before the issue is solved will face it rough off,” he said.

Koboko District Education Officer, Mr Wayi Dagamulai, acknowledged the anomaly blaming it on budget shortfalls as a result of salary enhancement for science teachers by the government.

He noted that the situation was exacerbated when the ministry of education posted 13 new teachers to the district.