Kole man seeks justice for two ‘defiled’ daughters

A father in Kole Town Council, Kole District, is seeking justice for his two children whom he claims were sexually assaulted by a neighbor about three years ago.

The father, a resident of Atigomer Cell, says his two daughters now aged 10 and 12 were sexually abused while he was on remand at Lira Central Prisons in 2021.

The aggravated defilement, he says, was perpetrated by the 30-year-old HIV positive man against the victims when they were aged 7 and 9.

When he returned from prison in 2022, the father (retired UPDF soldier) uncovered a top secret that his daughters had kept for over 12 months.

They revealed to him that a gentleman in the neighbourhood sexually abused them while he was incarcerated. Their mother had abandoned them in 2016 before getting married to another man.

“In fact, they were very excited when they said sex is not something new to them because they had hands-on experience after being defiled several times by an HIV positive man,” he says.

This prompted the aggrieved father – now working with Lira District local government as a security guard – to report the matter to police.

The suspect was arrested on the preferred charges of aggravated defilement but was released days later on police bond. Since then, the aggrieved father has been moving up and down as he struggles to get justice for the daughters.

In April this year, the victims were examined by Dr Francis Olwa, a police pathologist.

In his report, the police doctor indicated that there was a self-inflicted scratch of the genital due to itching by candidiasis.

Dr Olwa went ahead to recommend referral for treatment of the said condition, something that left the single father more confused.

Candidiasis is an infection caused by yeast called Candida. Candida normally causes no harm, and is found on the skin, vaginal area, and digestive system.