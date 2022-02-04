Kulayigye reappointed UPDF spokesman

Brig Gen Felix Kulaigye has been appointed as the substantive Defence Spokesperson.

By  MONITOR REPORTER

The Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Wilson Mbandi, has reappointed Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye as the substantive Defence and army spokesperson. 
“The appointment takes immediate effect,” reads a statement from the acting Defence spokesperson, Lt Col Ronald Kakurungu.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.