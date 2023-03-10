Kumi parents protest forced pupil circumcision

A number of parents in Kanyum County, Kumi District, have protested the circumcision of their primary school children without their consent.

This comes after two pupils of Kanyum Primary School, who were among the 40 pupils, circumcised on February 27 under a safe male circumcision programme at Atutur hospital, developed complications.

This publication has learnt that Kumi District Local Government entered a memorandum of understanding with The Aids Support Organisation (Taso) to implement a programme on HIV/Aids prevention, family planning and safe male circumcision.

Atutur hospital was picked to handle the safe circumcision of children drawn from various schools.

But the parents said they were not consulted before circumcising their children. Mr Bosco Okello, one of the aggrieved parents, said on Wednesday that his Primary Three child on February 27 left home safe only to return with a big wound on his private parts.

Mr Okello said as a result, the wound where the boy was cut has refused to heal and the13-year-old experiences difficulty in passing out urine.

“On Tuesday when I went to school to explain what happened to my child, I was given Shs10,000 to go and treat the child in Atutur hospital,” he said.

The parent added that when he reached the hospital, he was accused of not attending to the child to ensure that he heals fast.

“But I asked them if they came across any consent letter from me allowing them to mess up with my child; they didn’t reply,” he said.

Mr Emmanuel Opade, another parent, claimed the same thing happened last year a team from Taso circumcised their children without the parents’ consent.

“These people have denied us rights to our children, anything is done on our children under the pretext of medication, supposing my child died in the theatre?” he wondered.

When contacted, Dr Charles Obote, the cluster manager for Taso in Kumi, said they facilitate the circumcision process and are not involved in choosing those to undergo the procedure.

“Ours ends on facilitation; hiring cars to take the pupils to Atutur; that is all,” he said.

However, Mr Obote clarified that the particular child, who developed challenges after the medical procedure, was on Tuesday medically reviewed in the presence of his parent and is out of danger.

“What happened, the parents tried to use other medicine and hot water, which are not recommended,” he said.

Dr Simon Oluka, the medical superintendent of Atutur hospital, said the circumcision is carried out by Taso and coordinated by Kumi District.

“Ask Taso and the district,” he said.