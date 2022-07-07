Kumi police arrest two Christians over   stealing ‘holy’ water

Police in Kumi District have arrested two Christians for allegedly assaulting a reverend before stealing water meant for conducting a child’s baptism in Atutur Sub-county.

The incident occurred when the lay reader of Kumi Diocese Church of Uganda, Mr James Emulut, attached to Jerusalem Church, Atutur, invited the Rev Stephen Okurut to conduct the baptism on Sunday.

Christians, who claim to have crossed from Kumi Diocese to the Reformed Anglican Church, are said to have turned rowdy on seeing Rev Okurut at their church.

Mr Oscar Ageca, the East Kyoga police spokesperson, confirmed the incident, adding that the suspects are detained at Kumi Central Police Station.

Both Mr Emulut and the Rev Okurut have remained members of Kumi Diocese. The Rev James Opedun, who was suspended from Kumi Diocese and now serves at Jerusalem Church, said the incident happened due to failure to observe protocol.

The Rev Opedun said Mr Emulut invited the Rev Okurut without his knowledge.

He added that the presence of the new reverend could have raised eyebrows among some Christians, but denied allegations that Rev Okurut was assaulted.

“When Christians objected to the arrangement, my brother in the Lord was overheard calling the police that he had been assaulted but there was no assault,” the Rev Opedun said.

He said the child’s father is an officer attached to Atutur Police Post, adding that the matter was settled amicably by the Christians.

He however, castigated Rev Okurut for reportedly calling the police.