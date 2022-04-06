Kumi priest misses bishop job, resigns

The Rev Charles Oode Okunya has resigned as an Anglican priest in the Church of Uganda, month after his bid to be Bishop fell apart.

He told Daily Monitor yesterday that he plans to pursue further studies as he awaits another calling from God.

Rev Okunya, who had since gone silent, amid squabbles from his followers over the cancellation of his appointment as bishop in 2019, said he will have time to explain his position to the public at an appropriate time.

“Amid my silence and being out of Kumi Diocese for long, I continued to come under ridicule. I was retained to serve in the capacity of secretary of education, but at the same time to my dismay, I have police summons originating from the diocese, accusing me of wanting to kill the person of the bishop,” he said.

Police summons seen by this paper dated March 19 indicate that Rev Okunya and three others were invited to Kumi Central Police Station to help police with investigations of an allegation of wanting to cause violence.

The Bishop for Kumi Diocese, Mike Okwii Esakan, who two weeks ago maintained Rev Okunya as diocesan secretary in-charge of education, confirmed to this publication that the diocese is in possession of the resignation letter.

The diocese communication manager, Mr Jonathan Maraka, said Rev Okunya tendered in his resignation, but didn’t meet the bishop.

“In his resignation, he expressed his wish to go and pursue education and also sit in the vineyard awaiting for God to show him the next calling,” Mr Maraka said.

Quest for Bishop

Rev Okunya, who has been at the centre of controversy in Kumi Diocese, was on November 19, 2019 appointed bishop-elect for the diocese by House of Bishops.

His election attracted a lot of euphoria, with some faithful contributing money for his consecration. However, the excitement was short-lived as his appointment was revoked a few days to his consecration on December 29, 2020.

The cancellation was based on allegations that he lied about his age and he was not lawfully wedded in church besides having another wife, allegations that the select committee of bishops led by Rev Patrick Gidudu, Samuel G.B Egesa, and George W.Kasangaki investigated between January 2020 and January 2021.