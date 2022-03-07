Rev Esakan consecrated as Bishop of Kumi Diocese

Bishop Michael Okwii Esakan (left) and his wife Christine Esakan during the service at St Philip’s Cathedral in Ngora District on March 6, 2022. Photos/ GEORGE MURON

By  George Muron

  • The seat has been vacant since 2019.

Church of Uganda has finally consecrated Rev Michael Okwii Esakan as the second Bishop of Kumi Diocese at a colourful ceremony held at St Philip’s Cathedral in Ngora District. 
Rev Esakan was yesterday installed by Archbishop Samuel Stephen Kaziimba. 

