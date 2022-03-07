Rev Esakan consecrated as Bishop of Kumi Diocese

Church of Uganda has finally consecrated Rev Michael Okwii Esakan as the second Bishop of Kumi Diocese at a colourful ceremony held at St Philip’s Cathedral in Ngora District.

Rev Esakan was yesterday installed by Archbishop Samuel Stephen Kaziimba.

“By the divine powers entrusted to me, I do install and declare Rev Michael Okwii Esakan as the second Bishop of Kumi Diocese,” Rev Dr Kaziimba said as the congregation cheered.

His installation comes three years after the retirement of Bishop Thomas Edison Irigei on December 19, 2019.

The House of Bishops then elected Rev Charles Oode Okunya as the would-be next bishop but he was thrown out over irregularities in his age.

The seat was placed under the custodianship of Bishop Charles Odurkami as the tension played out in the diocese.

Rev Esakan was then appointed in February.

However, last month, three Christians, Mr Nekemiah Akongel, Rev James Opedun, and Mr Joseph Etoori, filed a civil suit before Soroti High Court challenging the appointment of the Rev Esakan as next bishop for Kumi Diocese.

The applicants protested the election of Rev Esakan saying it was not executed according to the canon laws.

The three contended that the nomination committee that brought in bishop-elect Esakan was illegal and unconstitutional since there was no elected synod to conduct the process as recommended by law.

Their application was not granted as the High Court judge, Mr Henry Peter Adonyo, objected that the Church had the right to appoint leaders to respective positions of their choice.

The Bishop of Lango Diocese, Rt Rev Alfred Olwa, who was the main preacher of the day, urged the clergy and Christians to abstain from conflicts.

“I want to appeal that today as you receive the second bishop of Kumi Diocese, you must move forward and grow in your faith in Christ,” Rev Olwa said.

He implored Christians to unite and work towards peace in the diocese.

The newly installed bishop pledged to work with everybody.

“I have come in good faith with open hands and open heart to and I will be a bishop for everybody,” Bishop Esakan said.

Bishop Esakan also promised to work hand in hand with Rev Okunya, but warned that his relationship and work ethics should not be conditional.

Meanwhile, the Rt Rev Odurkami thanked God for making it possible to have the new bishop installed.

He acknowledged to have met challenges that put his faith to test.

Bishop Esakan inspects the car which President Museveni gave him. Right is Vice President Jessica Alupo.

The Vice President, Ms Jessica Alupo, recalls Kumi Diocese as one of the areas that was surrounded by peace and tranquillity in the 1980s.

She hoped for the revival of peace and harmony in the Church.

In a message delivered for him by Ms Alupo, President Museveni expressed gratitude to Rev Esakan for his elevation to the position of bishop.

Quoting the book of Galatians 6:2, the President urged the clergy to love others’ burdens to fulfill the law of Christ.

He further commended the church for its effort in bringing forth social economic liberation through mindset change.

Mr Museveni said government will continue supporting the Church through endeavours of mindset change.

“In the current times, the Church has been working with the flock to transform the livelihood and economic stand in the Church. I implore you to establish more income generating activities for economic growth,” he said.

He donated a Mitsubishi Pajero vehicle to the newly enthroned Bishop.



About Esakan