Kyabazinga, Inhebantu host Muslims for juma prayers

Kyabazinga William Gabula Nadiope IV, and the Inhebantu, Jovia Mutesi, on April 5 hosted thousands of Muslims for Juma prayers at the Royal Palace atop Igenge Hill in Bugembe, Jinja North City Division.

Some of the Kyabazinga’s subjects used the moment to see the Inhebantu for the first time since the Royal wedding in November 2023.

The Juma prayers were led by the deputy Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Ali Waiswa, who thanked the Kyabazinga and Inhebantu for hosting the Muslims at their Palace and praying together.

The Deputy Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Ali Waiswa, blesses Kyabazinga William Gabula Nadiope IV and Inhebantu Jovia Mutesi at Igenge Palace in Jinja City on April 5, 2024. PHOTO/DENIS EDEMA

Sheikh Waiswa said the Kyabazinga has promoted unity, peace and development in Busoga that is being cherished by the bringing of an inhebantu as the “Mother of Busoga".

“We have gathered here today and pray to the Almighty Allah, who has brought to us this gift of inhebantu, the mother of Busoga, that He should accept and give you fruitful children," Sheik Waiswa said.

The prime minister of Busoga Kingdom, Dr Joseph Muvawala, told the gathering that all the Kyabazinga needs from Busoga, is togetherness in order to develop the people under his reign.

Kyabazinga William Gabula Nadiope IV and Inhebantu, Jovia Mutesi, wave to a gathering after Juma prayers at Igenge Palace in Jinja City on April 5, 2024. PHOTO/DENIS EDEMA

The Kyabazinga, in his remarks, thanked the Muslims for turning up in big numbers and encouraged the people of Busoga to utilise the rainy season to plant food crops in order to harvest enough food.

Muslims at Igenge Palace Jinja City for the Juma prayers at the invitation of Kyabazinga William Gabula Nadiope IV and inhebantu Jovia Mutesi on April 5, 2024. PHOTO/DENIS EDEMA