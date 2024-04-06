Kyabazinga, Inhebantu host Muslims for juma prayers
What you need to know:
- Sheikh Waiswa said the Kyabazinga has promoted unity, peace and development in Busoga that is being cherished by the bringing of an inhebantu as the “Mother of Busoga".
Kyabazinga William Gabula Nadiope IV, and the Inhebantu, Jovia Mutesi, on April 5 hosted thousands of Muslims for Juma prayers at the Royal Palace atop Igenge Hill in Bugembe, Jinja North City Division.
Some of the Kyabazinga’s subjects used the moment to see the Inhebantu for the first time since the Royal wedding in November 2023.
The Juma prayers were led by the deputy Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Ali Waiswa, who thanked the Kyabazinga and Inhebantu for hosting the Muslims at their Palace and praying together.
“We have gathered here today and pray to the Almighty Allah, who has brought to us this gift of inhebantu, the mother of Busoga, that He should accept and give you fruitful children," Sheik Waiswa said.
The prime minister of Busoga Kingdom, Dr Joseph Muvawala, told the gathering that all the Kyabazinga needs from Busoga, is togetherness in order to develop the people under his reign.
The Kyabazinga, in his remarks, thanked the Muslims for turning up in big numbers and encouraged the people of Busoga to utilise the rainy season to plant food crops in order to harvest enough food.
The Kyabazinga further appreciated the youth in Busoga for coming in big numbers and participating in various economic activities aimed at promoting culture in the sub-region.