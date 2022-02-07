Kyabazinga set for official occupation of Igenge Palace

The Kyabazinga of Busoga, William Gabula Nadiope IV, is set for the official occupation of a Shs2 billion Igenge Palace years after the government constructed it.

Kyabazinga's subjects have been wondering why their king has taken long to occupy the official home at Igenge Hill Palace for easy accessibility.

The Minister of Culture and Heritage in Busoga Kingdom, Mr Richard Mafumo, said preparations have been made for the official occupation of Igenge Palace on his 83rd-anniversary celebrations scheduled for February 11.

On the same event, there would be the official launch of Busoga Lukiiko for the institution's calendar for the year 2022.

During the conference held on Friday, journalists were restricted from asking “controversial” questions related to the current conflicts between some sections of royal chiefs who are parallel to Kyabazinga William Gabula Nadiope IV's throne.

The Speaker of Busoga Lukiiko Mr George Mutyabulke said the event is not restricted to the public, everybody who has Busoga at heart and loves Kyabazinga is welcome. He added those who are not yet vaccinated can also come to receive their jabs on that day.

This year’s celebration under the theme “Strengthen Busoga Kingdom through Clans” will be at Busoga Kingdom head office in Bugembe, Jinja North Division City.