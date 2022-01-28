Busoga chiefs confirm parallel Kyabazinga

Some of the royal chiefs (left) hand over the letter confirming Prince Edward Columbus Wambuzi  as a substantive king to the Prime Minister of Bulamogi Chiefdom Samuel Mutono at his palace in Kaliro District at the weekend. PHOTO/TAUSI NAKATO.

By  Tausi Nakato  &  ABUBAKER KIRUNDA

What you need to know:

  • The chiefs allege that Kyabazinga William Gabula Nadiope failed to unite the people of the kingdom.

A section of Busoga royal chiefs, who are opposed to the leadership of Kyabazinga William Gabula Nadiope, have reconfirmed Prince Edward Columbus Wambuzi of Bulamogi chiefdom as the parallel monarch.
The six chiefs, led by the chief of Bunha, Robert Yokanna Mukajjanga Luba, at the weekend proceeded to Prince Wambuzi’s Palace in Kaliro Town Council, Kaliro District, where they handed over a letter confirming him as the substantive Kyabazinga of Busoga Kingdom.
The chiefs cited Prince Gabula’s alleged failure to unite them, refusal to stay in the kingdom’s official palace at Igenge Hill and his alleged reluctance to relinquish the throne after the elapse of five years as agreed during his election in 2014.

