Kyabazinga subjects assess royal wedding

Ms Jovial Mutesi last Saturday officially became the Inhebantu (Queen) of Busoga following her wedding to Kyabazinga William Gabula Nadiope IV at Christ’s Cathedra, Bugembe, after which they hosted their guests at Iganga Palace, also in Bugembe.

The latest nuptial was the first in the kingdom in 67 years, following Kyabazinga Henry Wako Muloki and Alice Muloki in 1956.

To most people born in Busoga Sub-region during the period, this was their first glimpse of a Royal Wedding, including former Vice President, Ms Specioza Kazibwe, who was three years old at the time.

Following the latest wedding, the monarch’s subjects have given their assessment on what excited them most and what possibly went wrong.

According to Ms Alice Kasesa, the Princess of Bulamogi chiefdom in Kaliro District, the wedding was “well organised” but the eleven hereditary chiefs of Busoga kingdom were not well dressed in traditional attire.

“The dress code of the eleven hereditary chiefs and Princesses of Busoga wasn’t good. They were supposed to be dressed in their cultural wear to make the function look traditional and unique, but they were not even introduced,’’ she said in an interview on Wednesday.

Prince Samuel Nkuutu Zirabamuzale, the chairperson of Busoga chief’s royal council, seven of the eleven hereditary chiefs were in attendance.

Ms Sirina Kyakuwaire, the Deputy Speaker of Jinja City Council, says the carriage that transported the royal couple during the procession excited her because “previous kings used to move in them during wedding processions.”

Dr Frank Nabwiso, the former Kagoma County Member of Parliament, and one of the subjects who witnessed Kyabazinga Muloki’s wedding, said the recent Royal Wedding is the first on which a lot of money was spent.

“When Kyabazinga Muloki tied the knot, he went straight home; but Kyabazinga Nadiope's wedding “consumed” a lot of money because they wanted to have an international Royal wedding, but it is contradictory to have such a wedding in a sub-region considered to be worst-hit by poverty,’’ he says.

Ms Justine Nakibuka, a resident of Mafubira in Jinja North City Division, says she liked the Inhebantu’s speech, which she described as audible enough.

Mr Peter Mudhungu, a resident of Bugembe in Jinja North City Division, says he liked the traditional attire dressed by the journalists who covered the wedding.

“I had never seen journalists wearing gomesi and kanzus in the field, and my worry was them falling down while executing their duties and becoming part of the story,” he said.

Mr Joel Mukisa, a boda boda rider in Jinja City, says people didn’t get enough food, others didn’t get at all as expected, while at the Palace, he reportedly heard that some missed drinks because they were not enough, except alcohol.

Mr John Patrick Ndabe, a resident of Bukhanha Village, Bukooma sub-county in Luuka District, says the guests from the First Family were an indication that the kingdom enjoys cordial relations with the central government.

President Museveni’s son and daughter-in-law, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba and Charlotte Kainerugaba were in attendance.