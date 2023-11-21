Kyabazinga wedding: Muhoozi team accuses Bobi Wine of spreading false accusations

Leaders of first son Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s MK movement have dismissed allegations that their supreme leader ordered the blocking of opposition National unity Platform (NUP) party President Robert Kyagulany from attending the Busoga Royal Wedding on November 18.

“Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba had nothing to do with Kyagulanyi’s absence at the Royal Wedding. Muhoozi was neither on the organizing committee nor among those issuing invitation cards,” Igara East lawmaker and ‘Muhoozi Army’ chairman Micheal Mawanda said on Tuesday.

While addressing a gathering in commemoration of the November 2020 riot victims, Kyagulanyi claimed President Museveni and Muhoozi ordered the cancellation of his invitation by Busoga PM Joseph Muvawala to the wedding of King (Kyabazinga) William Wilberforce Kadhumbula Nadiope Gabula IV and Queen Jovia Mutesi.

“The Mk Movement condemns this false act in the strongest terms possible and also asks Kyagulanyi to apologize,” Mawanda said.

Still on Tuesday, MK Movement’s Western region vice chairman and events promoter Balaam Barugahara urged Kyagulanyi to “stop playing politics of blackmail.”

“This behavior is unacceptable, and we ask Kyagulanyi and his team to refrain from the unfortunate culture of abusing leaders, especially our traditional leaders because they are highly respected by the subjects,” he said.

“As MK Movement we are focusing on marketing our chairman [Gen Muhoozi] as well as the Movement’s agenda that targets to improve the living standards of the youths and the general public,” he added.

On November 18, hundreds of politicians attended the royal wedding in Jinja City but Kyagulanyi was notably absent during both the church function and the reception at Igenge Palace.

But Muhoozi spoke at the event which was also attended by royalty from Uganda and beyond, gifting the royal couple 10 cows.

His father, had earlier gifted the Kyabazinga 20 cows delivered by President Museveni’s vice Jessica Alupo.

While NUP officials were not available to comment on the MK Movement remarks, Sunday was not the first time Kyagulanyi was alleging that Muhoozi or Museveni had interfered in his arrangements.