Kyambogo postpones graduation twice due to Covid-19 pandemic

By Damali Mukhaye More by this Author

Kyambogo University 17th graduation that was slated to be held in December last year has been postponed for the second time following the closure of schools due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

President Museveni last week directed all schools and institutions of higher learning to close immediately as one of the ways to minimise the spread of the virus.

At the time of closure, Kyambogo had registered more than 50 Covid-19 cases among students and eight lecturers.

In an interview with Daily Monitor, the Vice Chancellor, Prof Eli Katunguka, said the university could not conduct the graduation last year because many students had not carried out school practice and internship.

He said when the government partially reopened schools for some classes, Kyambogo students started conducting school practice and the majority had completed.

Prof Katunguka also said the university was planning to hold graduation in August but following the closure of schools for the second time, it will be impossible.

“Most students had completed their school practice and internship and their lecturers had started filling their results into the university system ahead of the planned graduation in August,” Prof Katunguka said.

Advertisement

He said the University Senate will sit soon and set another date for the graduation ceremony.

Affected learners

More than 8,000 students were slated to graduate during the 2020/2021 academic year.

This means learners who were slated to graduate might spend one year unemployed since they do not possess transcripts.

A number of universities postponed their graduation when schools were closed last year, however, majority including Makerere University have done it virtually.

Makerere University, for instance, held its graduation ceremony in May after postponing it thrice over Covid-19 disruptions.