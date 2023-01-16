Kyambogo University to evict 300 families

Kyambogo University is set to evict more than 300 families in a fight to recover 137 acres of its land, which has for long been occupied by squatters.

Some of the said squatters on the contested land include UPK Parish with six divisions and Kisosonkole estate housing more than 300 families.

According to the university, the squatters await a final decision to guide the process of vacating the area.

In an interview with Daily Montor at the weekend, Mr Reuben Twinomujuni, the public relations officer of Kyambogo University, said: “The squatters are living on our land illegally and we want them to leave so that we can develop it.”

He noted that previous peaceful interventions through holding talks with squatters have not yielded any fruits.

Last Thursday, the university held a closed door meeting at the university premises with stakeholders that included district leaders and devised means of how to evict the squatters peacefully, without breaking the law or destroying their properties.

Some of those to be evicted include children of retired staff.

Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, the Nakawa West MP, who was part of the meeting, said the university agreed to give people ample time to vacate.

“We agreed that there should not be any demolitions and evictions right now. We need to ascertain how many families are on that land and we know how they can be supported to move,” Mr Ssenyonyi said.

According to Section 29(2)a of the 1998 Land Act, as amended, a bona fide occupant “means a person who before the coming into force of the (1995) Constitution had occupied and utilised or developed any land unchallenged by the registered owner or agent of the registered owner for twelve years or more...”

Mr Robert Mugume, who has been a resident of UPK parish on land for more than 10 years, accuses Kyambogo of trying to grab land.

“The university is sitting on block M38, and the parish is sitting on M137. We are following research from Kampala Land Board [KDLB] which established that the university is not the rightful owner not have any other place to run to,” he said.

About dispute

Kyambogo land wrangles started in 2013, but intensified in February 2021 after the university land title mysteriously disappeared from the registry of Kampala Capital City Authority.