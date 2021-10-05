Kyengera DPC arrested over shooting resident dead

By Andrew Bagala More by this Author

The police have maintained heavy deployment in Nsangi Township after the arrest of the Superintendent of Police Medard Asiimwe, the Division Police Commander at Kyengera, alleged to have shot dead a resident during an operation against curfew violators on Sunday.

John Kalumba was shot dead as SP Asiimwe was in a physical fight with another suspect at around 9pm.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, said the deployment in Kyengera is intended to ensure that there is peace and stability after there were reports of people attempting to use the incident to riot.

“The DPC is in our custody and we are investigating the shooting. We want to ascertain what happened before and after the incident. No one should use this as an opportunity to riot,” Assistant Superintendent of Police Owoyesigyire said.

A few residents yesterday blocked feeder roads and burnt tyres in protest of the shooting.

Residents accused the suspect of being harsh while carrying out operations against violators of curfew.

According to the Ministry of Health guidelines on curfew to control the spread of Coronavirus, motorcyclists must stop operation at 6pm while other businesses that aren’t essential have to close by 7pm until 6am.

However, several members of the public violate the guidelines and operate beyond that stated time.

