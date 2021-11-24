Prime

Land Commission on the spot over sale of railway land

Left to right: The Assistant Commissioner of Land registration, Mr Baker Mugayino, and Uganda Land Commission Secretary Barbarah Imaryo before the Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (Cosase) committee at Parliament on November 24. PHOTO/DAVID LUBOWA

By  Arthur Arnold Wadero

What you need to know:

  • Parliament demanded to know whether the ULC officials had verified payment of premium by all the beneficiaries before land was given to them.

Parliament yesterday grilled and tasked officials of the Uganda Land Commission (ULC) to clearly reveal the exact procedures and decisions that informed the processes under which 57 acres of land belonging to the Uganda Railways Corporation (URC) were sold to private investors.

