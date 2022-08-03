Land row: Katanga residents protest illegal arrests, demolitions

Residents of Katanga valley near Wandegeya in Kampala have protested the ongoing arrests in connection with the land dispute that is awaiting a court ruling.

The angry residents say that more than 15 of them were arrested separately and detained but no charge has been preferred against them which has threatened their stay in the area.

They have also accused the Makerere University administration of masterminding the demolitions and arrests of the bibanja holders in violation of court orders.

Mr Thomas Bagonza, the councillor representing Wandegeya Parish at Kawempe Division Council, said that the arrests coupled with the demolitions are illegal and targeting to evict more than 50,000 bibanja holders.

“We were surprised at Makerere University is instructing security personnel and its officials to come at midnight and without any court order, arrest people and demolish houses. This is in total abuse of bibanja peoples’ rights and a violation of the court orders,” he said.

The said court orders were granted to restrain and prohibit security, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and any government officials from evicting and or demolishing any structures.

“As leaders, we believe that the Vice Chancellor of Makerere is working on instructions of invisible high profile persons that we are going to expose if this does not stop with immediate effect,” Mr Bagonza claimed.

It is alleged that on the night of July 7 this year, a group of people commanded by Makerere University’s Security officer, Mr Ivan Tenywa demolished structures on Katanga land that belonged to Pastor Daniel Walugembe in violation of the court order issued on March 7 this year.

When contacted, the Makerere University Council Secretary, Mr Yusuf Kiranda declined to comment on the matter saying that it is before the court.

In March this year, the High Court issued a temporary order stopping any government employees from evicting more than 50,000 occupants on Katanga land near Wandegeya until the final disposal of the main case.

The court also halted any criminal investigations against Pastor Walugembe with respect to the dispute over Katanga land and also stopped the government agencies from interfering with any developments on the land in dispute.

Mr Abdu Ssekajja, the chairperson of Busia Zone in Katanga said that the actions against the people on Katanga land amount to an abuse of their human rights and deprive them of their rights to own land.

In 2015, the High Court ruled that the Katanga Valley land was occupied by four family members and their licensees who are now bonafide occupants whose rights are well protected under the laws governing ownership of land.