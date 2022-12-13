Land wrangle dominates ex- Obote minister’s burial

The children of the former minister for Rehabilitation in the Obote II government, Prof Patrick Masette Kuuya, have accused relatives of denying them the right to his property.

Kuuya passed away on November 22 at the Kenyatta National Hospital in Kenya where he was being treated for prostate cancer and hypertension. He was 76.

He was buried at his ancestral home in Lutaaso Village, Khabutoola Sub-county, Manafwa District last Saturday.

Speaking at the burial, Mr Erica Werikhe Wanda, one of Kuuya’s sons, said: “A section of our late father’s family members have attempted to grab the property belonging to our father and they have denied us our birthright.”

Mr Wanda added that the property wrangles had derailed plans to develop the area.

The property in contention includes two incomplete-storeyed houses in Khabutoola Sub-county on the Mbale-Lwakhakha road, which were constructed in 1985.

Mr Wanda asked the government to intervene and settle the conflicts before the situation gets out of hand.

“We want protection from the government so that we can come and settle back home and develop the properties the late Kuuya left behind. We want to continue his legacy here,” he said.

He described his father as an educationist, disciplinarian and promoter of culture.

Ms Mary Gorreti Kitutu, the Manafwa Woman MP and Minister for Karamoja Affairs, said the government will support Kuuya’s children to settle the issues.

“We know the issues in this home and we are going to support you as a government. I have asked the RDC (Resident District Commissioner) to ensure that the late Kuuya’s children are safe. Kuuya’s family should be protected,” she said.

Mr Jimmy Akena, the Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC) party president, said denying Kuuya’s children their birthright is unacceptable.

“Kuuya worked for his properties and nobody is going to push the children out. His children will always have a home here,” he said.

Mr Akena said Kuuya advocated for wholesome education during his time as minister in the UPC government then.

Mr Musa Ecweru, the State minister for Works, said Kuuya sheltered him for close to three years in Nairobi, Kenya when he fled Uganda after the overthrow of the UPC government.

“I was saddened when I heard that a section of family members want to push the children away. So you people, you don’t want chemists, doctors, engineers and accountants. That is sad. We are not going to let that happen. The children of Kuuya will live here in peace,” he said.

Ms Patience Wibule, the Manafwa RDC, confirmed that there is a wrangle over Kuuya’s property.

Ms Sarah Buyekha McCulloch, a sister of Kuuya, also accused some of the clan leaders and the burial organising committee of changing the burial site and not informing them of the burial programme.

Prior to Kuuya’s burial, the family had disagreements over where he should be buried.

About kuuya

Patrick Masette Kuuya was a professor of economics and a staunch member of UPC.

Between 1980 and 1985, Kuuya served as the MP for Mbale South Constituency and a minister for Rehabilitation.