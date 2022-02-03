Prime

Landlords can now evict you in 30 days

Members of Parliament during plenary session yesterday. Parliament has granted landlords and property owners powers to evict tenants who fail to meet their rent obligations after 30 days. PHOTO / DAVID LUBOWA

By  Arthur Arnold Wadero

What you need to know:

  • The Bill first set a condition that landlords who are found liable of unlawfully evicting their tenants would be subjected to a fine of 250 currency points (approximately Shs1m).

Parliament has granted landlords and property owners powers to evict tenants who fail to meet their rent obligations after 30 days.

