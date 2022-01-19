Women banned from occupying front seats in trucks

Authorities in Lira City have banned female market traders from sitting in the driver’s cabin as part of the efforts to mitigate the rampant road accidents in Lango Sub-region. Photo | File

By  Monitor Team

What you need to know:

  • The accident occurred after a Fuso truck transporting traders and their merchandise got involved in an accident at Pii-awac swamp, seven kilometres east of Lira City.

Authorities in Lira City have banned female market traders from sitting in the driver’s cabin as part of the efforts to mitigate the rampant road accidents in Lango Sub-region.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.