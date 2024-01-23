Lango postpones paramount chief’s poll over Cecilia Ogwal’s death

The Lango cultural institution has postponed the election of the new paramount chief (won nyaci) to give ample time for people to mourn Cecilia Atim Ogwal.

The Dokolo Woman Member of Parliament died of cancer-related illness from a hospital in India on January 18.

The election of new won nyaci of Lango who will replace Yosam Odur Ebii was previously scheduled for January 31.

In a press release issued on January 23, Mr Tom Otim, the electoral commission chairman of Lango chiefdom, said the exercise has been pushed to March 1, 2024.

“The election is postponed to Friday, March 1, to offer ample time to Lango to mourn the demise of our dear daughter Imat Hon Cecilian Atim Ogwal, Dokolo woman Member of Parliament who has been instrumental in the development of Lango,” the letter reads in part.

During this time, the commission expects clans with grievances to sort out their issues before the council of elders (itogo adwong).