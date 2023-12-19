Lango electoral body seeks Shs40m for paramount chief poll

The Lango cultural institution electoral commission has said it needs about Shs40 million to conduct the much-anticipated election of the won nyaci or paramount chief.

Tom Otim, the electoral commission chairperson, noted that “they are finding huge challenges in raising the money because the Lango cultural institution does not have a secretariat.”

Speaking to journalists in Lira City, Otim added that they have been gathering resources needed to conduct the exercise scheduled for January 31, 2024 in “piece meals from volunteers”.

“They should release money to us so that we conduct this election successfully. We don’t have any other source of funding. Let this source be as local as possible,” he remarked, urging community contributions.

Otim says the electoral body is updating the voters register.

“At least 15 members from each of the more than 150 clans in Lango are expected to participate in this election,” he revealed.

Otim is now counting on a Shs1.3million contribution from each of the 31 Lango lawmakers for the election to be held.

Background

Two factions of clan leaders under Tekwaro Lango and Lango Cultural Foundation that have been fighting each other since 2013 recently dissolved their cabinets and reunited following a reconciliation meeting.

The leadership wrangle started in August 2013, when then speaker of Lango Cultural Foundation, Wakili Okello, rebelled against Won Nyaci Mzee Yosam Odur Ebii.

Okii then organised an election in which Benjamin Okii emerged as a parallel Won Nyaci, with his own cabinet. Okii then appointed Rev George Okeng as his speaker.

After Okii, another parallel faction led by Charles Olet also emerged. The faction negotiated with Mr Okii’s faction and he was forced to step down in favour of Olet when their cabinet emerged to form one parallel administration.

Interestingly, Eng Dr Odongo Okune of Tekwaro Lango formed another faction after he won an election his team had organized in 2017.

However, Peter Okello Oyo, who was the minister of Foreign Affairs (Awitim) under Mzee Odur Ebii administration felt it was time for Lango to reunite because of constant cultural leadership battles which have caused a lot of embarrassment to Lango as a tribe.

This was after a cabinet reshuffle by Mzee Odur in October 2023 which also saw him (Okello Ayo) removed from that position.

Okello Ayo, however, managed to negotiate with Dr Odongo Okune to merge his cabinet of Tekwaro Lango with that of Lango Cultural Foundation so that peace and unity could prevail in Lango.

In October this year, Odur Ebii declared his intention to relinquish power and handover office to a new leader in December 2024.

In an October 10, 2023 letter, Ebii released a transition road map with different frameworks that he believes would foster a smooth transfer of power.