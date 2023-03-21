Lango urged to join climate change fight

Tekwaro Lango Paramount Chief has urged his subjects to do their bit to stop climate change catastrophes by simply planting trees.

Eng Dr Moses Michael Odongo Okune, in a Tuesday statement, said trees should be planted in all suitable sites in Amolatar, Alebtong, Apac, Dokolo, Kole, Kwania, Lira, Otuke and Oyam districts at the onset of this rainy season.

He pledged to plant at least 1,000 trees in the next five years and called on others to do the same.

Eng Dr Odongo Okune said if people embark on massive tree-planting, we shall be able to avert climate change disasters like the recent incident that occurred in southern Africa.

Hundreds of people have reportedly been killed in Madagascar, Malawi and Mozambique in what may be the longest-lasting tropical cyclone on record.

Cyclone Freddy, which developed over the Indian Ocean more than a month ago, has dissipated this week, after making landfall a second time in southern Africa. The death toll had exceeded 400 across Madagascar, Mozambique, and Malawi by last week, with more than 700 people injured, 40 missing and 80,000 displaced.

Dr Odongo said: “Climate change is a real threat and affects all of us, but we can mitigate it by simply planting trees. I urge people to stop wasting time discussing nonsense and plant trees. If everybody plants five trees, we shall have more than 20 million trees in the Lango Sub-region alone. It’s very simple and we can all do it.”

Clan leaders are being encouraged to spearhead tree-planting events, and district councils, churches are being asked for permission to plant trees on their land, or outside schools and other publicly owned properties. Businesspersons are also being urged to plant trees on their own premises if possible.