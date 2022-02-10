Prime

Lawyer demands minutes of judges annual meet

Mr Isaac Ssemakadde

  • Last Friday at the opening of the new law year in Kampala, President Museveni, Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo, Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka and the president of the Uganda Law Society, Ms Pheona Nabasa Wall, all condemned errant lawyers who attack judicial officers as they carry out their work.

A lawyer has written to the Judiciary top management, demanding for the record of proceedings of the just concluded annual judges’ meeting in Kampala.
Mr Isaac Ssemakadde, in his capacity as the executive director of Legal Brains Trust, in a February 7 letter to Chief Registrar, Ms Sarah Langa Siu, and the president of Uganda Judicial Officers Association, Justice Tadeo Asiimwe, seeks to have the said proceedings for his next course of action.

