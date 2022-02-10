Lawyer demands minutes of judges annual meet

A lawyer has written to the Judiciary top management, demanding for the record of proceedings of the just concluded annual judges’ meeting in Kampala.

Mr Isaac Ssemakadde, in his capacity as the executive director of Legal Brains Trust, in a February 7 letter to Chief Registrar, Ms Sarah Langa Siu, and the president of Uganda Judicial Officers Association, Justice Tadeo Asiimwe, seeks to have the said proceedings for his next course of action.

At the conclusion of this year’s annual judges’ conference in Kampala last Thursday, the judges jointly resolved not to entertain any form of cyber bullying by errant lawyers and court users as they go about adjudicating cases.

Lawyers Ssemakadde and Male Mabirizi were singled out as those involved in cyber bullying, a resolution that has not gone down well with the former.

“The attention of our executive director, Mr Isaac Ssemakkade, has been drawn to certain statements in the press attributed to some judges and justices who attended the above captioned conference. This is, therefore, to request for a report of the proceeding, minutes and/or resolutions of the 23rd annual judges conference,” a demand letter signed off by Ms Isabella Nakiyonga, the personal assistant to Mr Ssemakadde, reads in part.

“Given the seriousness of the matter, kindly let us have the said report not later than February 11, 2022,” the demand letter adds.

Chief Registrar Langa Siu said she is yet to look at the said letter.

Asked if she would heed to the request by Mr Ssemakadde, Ms Langa said: “Let me first read it (letter) and understand the gist of the matter that’s when I will be able to determine whether the request can be granted or not, for now I cannot tell you yes or no.”

Likewise, when contacted, Justice Asiimwe, said Mr Ssemakadde’s letter was intended to provoke public debate.

“I have only seen these letters in the media may be they are in office and I haven’t looked at them. These letters are written solely to start a public debate so I can say anything more about them,” he said by telephone on Tuesday.

The proposal to take action against lawyers Mabirizi and Ssemakadde was brought by Anti-Corruption judge Margaret Tibulya on the closing day of the judges’ conference.

“I propose that we pass a resolution against cyber harassment in regard to counsel Mabirizi and Ssemakadde. Once we don’t discuss this now, we shall miss out,” she said.

Justice Irene Mulyagonja of the Court of Appeal chipped in and said she was in support of Justice Tibulya’s stand.

“I think we resolved that we shall not tolerate any bullying, abuse of any kind from any kind of litigants or advocates even among ourselves. So judicial officers shall take action against cyber bullying by errant advocates and litigants,” Justice Mulyagonja said.