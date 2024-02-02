Lawyer in security guard shooting case released

Police have released the lawyer alleged to have shot dead an unarmed private security guard at a rugby club in Wakiso District as the case takes a new twist.

Mr Sam Ahamya is alleged to have shot dead Nekeon Buruga while taking safety precautions of his privately owned pistol at Kings Park Rugby Club in Kakajjo Zone, Bweyogerere Division, Kira Municipality, two weeks ago.

A police source, who preferred anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter, said Mr Ahamya was given a police bond at the weekend after relatives of the deceased recorded additional statements with the investigators, defending the suspect.

“The relatives of the deceased came and stated that the alleged shooter was an innocent man. Later, the Criminal Investigations Directorate headquarters called for the case file before the suspect was released,” a source said.

Efforts to get an update about the case from the Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Mr Patrick Onyango, have been futile.

Mr Onyango has for the last two days promised to find out about the case and get back to us but has not done so.

On the fateful day, Mr Ahamya went to watch the finals of the Uganda Cup in which Heathens beat Rams 57 to 22 at Kings Park Rugby Club.

He is said to have handed over a pistol at the entrance, which he picked up at the end of the match.

Police sources said he told detectives that when he signed out the pistol, he didn’t know that its magazine had been inserted.

“He said he tried safety precautions thinking that the pistol was empty. He said when he pulled the trigger to confirm that no bullet was in the chamber, the pistol discharged a bullet and mistakenly injured the guard,” a police source said.

The killer gun was recovered before he was arrested on murder charges. Since the incident happened, there have been contradicting accounts about what happened.

A witness told this newspaper that the suspect picked up his gun from the checkpoint and proceeded to pick up his vehicle.

“The guard was new at the club. He blocked the suspect from entering the club with the pistol. It isn’t allowed to enter the club with a gun. The suspect declined to hand over his gun again for keeps. It is where the scuffle started. The suspect removed his pistol and shot the guard who died at the scene,” the witness said.

The police said the narrative was different from what their officers, who were on the ground, were told.