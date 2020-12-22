Lawyer Nicholas Opiyo detained on money laundering charges, police say

Mr Opiyo was arrested with three other lawyers; Herbert Dakasi, Anthony Odur and Esomu Obure. Mr Hamid Tenywa, a National Unity Platform (NUP) human rights Officer, was also arrested alongside the four lawyers.

Mr Nicholas Opiyo, a human rights lawyer based in Kampala has been arrested by plain cloth security men, his team said Tuesday.

Mr Opiyo represents the Non-Government Organisations (NGOs) whose accounts were blocked by security last week on accusations of supporting terrorism in Uganda.

He was picked from Lamaro restaurant located in Kamwokya, a Kampala suburb, handcuffed and taken to an unknown location.

Opiyo heads the country’s robust human rights defence organization, Chapter Four Uganda.

"Chapter Four is deeply concerned about the abduction and incommunicado detention of Nicholas Opiyo, our executive director earlier today afternoon by unknown security operatives. We're taking legal action to ensure his prompt and unconditional release," the organisation tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

Moments later, police confirmed his arrest and said the lawyer had been arrested by a joint task team of security and financial intelligence, on allegations of money laundering and related malicious acts.

He is detained at the Special Investigations Division

“The investigations are progressing well and any new developments will be communicated in due course. He remains in our custody at the Special Investigations Division,” police tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

Mr Opiyo was arrested with three other lawyers; Herbert Dakasi, Anthony Odur and Esomu Obure.

Mr Hamid Tenywa, a National Unity Platform (NUP) human rights Officer, was also arrested alongside the four lawyers.



