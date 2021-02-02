Lawyers behind Bobi Wine's petition

By Anthony Wesaka More by this Author

By Tonny Abet More by this Author

Lawyers of former presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine- on February 01 filed a petition at the Supreme Court seeking nullification of President Museveni's victory through the January 14 polls. The lawyers that will lead Bobi's legal battle against president Museveni's victory include:

Medard Sseggona Lubega: He is a senior lawyer with several years of practice and he is one of the managing partners of Lukwago & Co. Advocates since 2003. The Busiro County East legislator, who just earned himself a third term, was a former minister of Mengo where he once got arrested by state operatives.

He joined Parliament in 2011 and he has since, among other roles, worked as the Shadow Minister of Justice and Constitution Affairs.

He sat his Primary Leaving Examinations in 1990 at Mayungwe Primary School. In 1994, he sat for the Uganda Certificate of Education at Entebbe Parents S.S and A level from Caltec Academy.

Mr Sseggona graduated with a Bachelor of Laws Degree from Makerere University in 2001 before joining the LDC for his Diploma in Legal Practice. He lectured at Makerere University Business School between 2002-2010.Politically, he was a member of Democratic Party until recently when he joined National Unity Platform. In the 2016 presidential polls, Mr Sseggona backed former Prime Minister Patrick Amama Mbabazi.



Asuman Basalirwa: He has been the incumbent MP for Bugiri Municipality since 2018. He recently earned himself a second term. Basalirwa became leader of Justice Forum (Jeema) in 2010. He is also a partner at Sewankambo & Co. Advocates.

Asuman Basalirwa.

He was university secretary and lecturer at Islamic University in Uganda from 2005 to 2010 before joining politics. In October 2020 declared support for the National Unity Platform leader, Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, in the 2021 General Election. Mr Basalirwa was also among the lead lawyers who represented Mr Mbabazi in his 2016 presidential election. Born on November 17, 1977, he attended Mwiri Primary School obtaining his Primary Leaving Education Certificate in 1991.

He proceeded to Kira College Butiki for his O and A-Level education. In 2004, Basalirwa attained a postgraduate diploma in legal practice at the Law Development Centre, Kampala Uganda. In 2008, he attained a certificate in International Humanitarian Law, Pretoria University and got his Master of Laws, Makerere University in 2015.



Samuel Muyizzi Mulindwa: Mr Muyizzi Mulindwa is one of the longest serving senior partners in Alaka & Co. Advocates. He is the current managing partner. He has exceptional skills in litigation, negotiation, arbitration and legal drafting.

Samuel Muyizzi Mulindwa.

He has participated and conducted legal service in several jurisdictions at regional and international levels, including international business transactions and labour rights, arbitration and litigation for multi-nationals and international NGOs, government bodies and individual firms and in this sojourn he has also been exposed to foreign practice and jurisprudence in International courts of justice.

He is currently working on an ongoing international chamber of commerce multi-billion geothermal energy commercial arbitration matter between AAE Systems an Energy firm in the USA and Katwe Geothermal Services, a local partner in Uganda in an arbitration cause to be handled in the UK. He is also engaged in some matters at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands.

Abdallah Kiwanuka: Mr Kiwanuka is freshly out of an election in which he defeated State Minister for Water Ronald Kibuule for the Mukono North seat on NUP ticket. Mr Kiwanuka in his early days, worked with Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago in his law firm of of Lukwago & Co. Advocates.

Abdallah Kiwanuka.

Mr Kiwanuka came to limelight over 10 years ago when he was blocked from accessing City Hall where the then Kampala Affairs minister Frank Tumwebaze was presiding over the impeachment of Mr Lukwago.



Anthony Wameli: Mr Wameli is the founder and managing partner of Wameli & Co. Advocates which employs eight advocates but has nurtured more than 300 advocates. He has been practicing law for the last 11 years with a wide range of experience, including representing suspects on terrorism charges.

Known for being a human rights lawyer, Mr Wameli shot to limelight several years ago when he represented suspects accused of killing former police spokesperson Andrew Felix Kaweesi. Mr Wameli is currently representing the alleged rebel leader of the Allied Democratic Forces Jamil Mukulu. He is also representing former presidential candidate Gen Henry Tumukunde.

Anthony Wameli.





Abubakar Ssenkajako: He is one of the young lawyers in the law firm of Lukwago & Co. Advocates. He has for the last close to five years been involved in cases involving Lord Mayor Lukwago. He Ssenkajako has also been working closely with Mr Sseggona on different court cases.



Suleiman Kakaire: Until about two years ago, Mr Kakaire had been a senior journalist with The Observer newspaper. He recently graduated with law degree and he has since been vigorously representing litigants in court. He is into private practice in a law firm with MP Mathias Mpuuga. Before he contested in the Bugweri County elections, Mr Kakaire was lecturing at Makerere University.

He is the current deputy spokesperson of the opposition Alliance for National Transformation party.

