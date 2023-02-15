Lawyers protest adjournment of treachery and murder case against 22 people

Lawyers of twenty two people accused of treachery and the murder of four police officers from Mityana and Kiboga districts have protested against the long adjournment sought by the prosecution.

The group had appeared before the Makindye-based army court chaired by Brig Gen Freeman Mugabe for the hearing of their case, however, prosecution led by Lt Alex Mukhwana asked for an adjournment.

Lt Mukhwana told the court that the intended fifteenth prosecution witness who is the Scene of Crime Officer (SOCO) was indisposed on similar duties in Mayuge district thus seeking an adjournment to April 4.

This did not go on well with the defense lawyer, Captain Simon Nsubuga Busagwa who objected to the state's submission which he said was not sufficient enough to warrant a long adjournment since it is the same excuse that has been given for the pasted three times the case has been adjourned.

“This court first adjourned this case on the similar submission by the state on November 15, 2022, January 10 and even today the same has been brought up. There are several scenes of crime. The accused are losing faith in their lawyers as they do not know what is going on,” Captain Busagwa said.

Court also agreed with Captain Busagwa’s submission reasoning that the state has asked for a long time which is not necessary thus adjourning the matter to March 15.

According to the prosecution, the crimes were committed in diverse places of Wakiso, Mityana, and Kiboga districts.

It is alleged that the accused persons and others still at large on December 7, 2021, while at Ssebobo village in Mityana district caused the unlawful death of Corporal Alfred Okech and Police Constable Moses Kigongo and after killing them, the accused allegedly took off with their two AK-47 guns and each had 30 rounds of ammunition.

The military prosecutors further allege that on the same day, some of the accused persons and others still at large also caused the unlawful death of Special Police Constable Francis Ddimba at Nakasozi Police Post in Nakasengere in Kiboga district, and on December 16th, 2021, the suspects reportedly returned at Nakasozi Police Post and killed Corporal Francis Nsubuga.

Court has so far heard fourteen prosecution witnesses have testified against the group.

The suspects are Issa Kizito alias Commander Muto, Stuart Lugendo, Savio Paul alias Kuffa-Teeka, Julius Mulinda alias Julio, Muhammad Nyanzi Makumbi alias Engineer, Godfrey Agodri alias Walker Ramathan, Paul Iyamuremye, and David Frank Semwogerere Ndugwa .

Others are; Alex Bogere, Bob Robert Ssenyonga, John Masembe alias Nasifu, Faizo Miti, Hakim Ssenyonjo, Sylvester Matovu, Derick Kawuma, Tonny Ssekayombya, Sam Sengonzi Lwanga, Tonny Sseguya, Robert Wamala, Joram Gamwosi and Arthur Ndawula.