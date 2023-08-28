LDC admits over 1,600

The Law Development Centre (LDC) has released the names of successful students who applied to join the Bar Course at the institution for the academic year 2023/2024.

A total of 1,649 students have been admitted to the Bar Course in a decision that was taken by the Admissions Board on August 23. The students are from 13 universities in Uganda and 12 students are from universities abroad.

Uganda Christian University took the lion’s share with 400 admitted students, followed by Islamic University in Uganda that had 345 students. Makerere University took the third position with 250 students.

Other universities include Kampala International University (189), The Uganda Pentecostal University (71), Gulu University (48), Nkumba University (44), Bishop Stuart University (31), Cavendish University (22), Uganda Martyrs University (14), King Ceasor University (eight), International University of East Africa (eight) and Busoga University (three). The successful applicants have been distributed among the three campuses of the institution, which are Kampala, Mbarara and Lira.

LDC Kampala campus received the biggest number of students at 924. Of these, 794 are newly admitted students, while 86 are those who were admitted last year but did not enrol. Also, 44 of them are repeating the Bar Course.

Mbarara campus received 491 students, 15 of whom are repeating the course , while Lira got 234 students, with 19 of them repeating the Bar Course too.

In addition to the 1,649 students, LDC has also admitted 280 students who are repeating failed subjects and terms. Kampala campus received 250 students, Lira three, while Mbarara 27.

The Bar Course will commence on October 3, with orientation of the students at their respective campuses. The institution has also called upon all successful applicants to pick their letters of provisional admission from LDC Kampala campus, and Justice, Law and Order Sector (JLOS) Hall from today. The applicants have also been asked to comply with all the provisions of their admission letters or forfeit the offer.

Mr Frank Obonyo, the public relations officer at LDC, said: “We congratulate all successful applicants to the institution and caution them to dedicate their nine months at the institution to the Bar Course for them to excel. Bar Course calls for serious dedication from the students and those with jobs are advised during their orientation to resign because LDC requires absolute commitment.”